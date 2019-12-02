|
|
David H. Downing, 86, of East Brady died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Clarion Hospital.
Born January 31, 1933, in East Brady, he was the son of Charles E. and Florence "Mildred" (Shawl) Downing.
On May 1, 1951, he married the former Blanche M. Fleeger. She survives.
Mr. Downing owned and operated his family business, Downing Sanitation, for 30 years. The business serviced many homes and businesses in East Brady and surrounding areas. Prior to that, he worked at Pullman Standard as a welder for three years and drove truck for several years.
He enjoyed hunting, had an interest in trains, was a member of the NRA and loved family gatherings.
Mr. Downing was a loving and kind man who was the life of the party.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Blanche Downing of East Brady; one son, Larry and his wife, Linda Downing, of Fairmount City; three daughters, Sandy and her husband, Keith McLane, of Pottsville, Debbie Henry of Valencia, and Janet and her husband, Donald Wyman, of New Bethlehem; one brother, L. Wilson and his wife, Catherine Downing, of Bradys Bend; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mr. Downing was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Annabelle Downing; one sister and brother-in-law; Dorothy and Max Slaugenhoup; and two grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 2, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc. in East Brady.
Additional visitation will be held from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Funeral Home. The service will be celebrated by the Rev. Mark Hillwig of the East Brady Baptist Church and the Rev. Lyle Westover of the Distant Baptist Church.
Burial will follow in St. Eusebius Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in Mr. Downing's name to the East Brady Ambulance Service P.O. Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028.
