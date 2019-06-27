Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. David M. Gruver. View Sign Service Information Alcorn Funeral Home Brookville St Hawthorn , PA 16230 (814)-365-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

David M. Gruver, 66, of Mayport, died Wednesday afternoon, June 26, 2019, at Family Hospice and Preventative Care, also known as Canterbury Place, in Pittsburgh.



Born November 28, 1952, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late Andrew D. and Norma K. (Powell) Gruver.



He married Julia A. Karns on September 17, 1976. They were married for over 42 years. She survives.



Mr. Gruver worked as a truck driver for many years, and then became a part owner of Fastrak, Inc.



He belonged to the Oakland Church of God in Distant and was a member of the Hawthorn Lions Club.



Mr. Gruver was a faithful and loving husband, and a dad and grandpa who enjoyed the time he spent with his family. He also enjoyed hunting and was proud of the bucks he shot with a bow.



In addition to his wife of Mayport, survivors include a son, Dale A. Gruver and his wife, Jill, of Alliance, Ohio; a daughter, Abby L. Aaron and her husband, Jason, of Charlotte, N.C.; two grandchildren, Declan Gruver and Neely Gruver; and two brothers, Thomas L. Gruver and his wife, Gale, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, and Keith A. Gruver and his wife, Sue, of Mayport.



Mr. Gruver's wish was to be cremated.



A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date at the family's convenience.



Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.



