|
|
David Paul Plyler, 69, known to everyone as Zoom, received his final last call Saturday, September 28, 2019, while in the company of his sisters at St. Anne Home in Greensburg.
Born May 2, 1950, he was the son of Robert Harvey Plyler and Dolores Kotewicz Plyler Ochs, both of whom had already left this earthly life and were awaiting his arrival.
Mr. Plyler joined the Army in 1969, eventually serving 11 months and 29 days as an X-ray technician near Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam. That experience made him realize that the medical field was not for him. He chose rather to work in the outdoors for the Pennsylvania Fish Commission on a survey crew, as a laborer for a drilling company and for a time as a lineman. If you needed a bartender or someone to work at your beverage distributor, he was your man.
He is and will forever be the beloved brother of Linda Luanne Guntrum (Leroy) of Fairmount City and Kathleen Ann Bell (Tom) of New Stanton. He is a beloved uncle to Kera Ann Mariotti (Joe), Kevin Heath Copenhaver (Natalie), Jeana Dee Roy (Dustin), Heather Lynn Copenhaver, and Katrina Dolores Lutz (Ronald Ace). He is also a great uncle to Isabel and Joseph (JT) Mariotti, Aubrie, Gavin and Eden Copenhaver, Braden, Tycen and Brock Roy, Karcher and Krue Immekus, Dominic and Aryah Lutz, and Mason and Arabella Ace.
Mr. Plyler's close friends are too numerous to mention and he loved the time spent with them. Whether it was spotting deer, hunting, playing silly word games, shooting pool, or doing nothing, having friends around always resulted in much guffawing and memorable moments. We will all miss that sense of humor that gave us enough good times that we can keep laughing with him until we meet him again.
We will begin our farewell to Zoom from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
The Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their comrade at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, at the funeral home.
The final farewell will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Charles Roman Catholic Church in New Bethlehem.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Sept. 30 to Oct. 10, 2019