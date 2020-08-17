Dean M. Weaver, 93, of Dayton, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born December 7, 1926 in Wayne Township, Armstrong County, he was the son of Duane Weaver and Hazel (Powell) Weaver.
Mr. Weaver was a lifetime resident of Wayne Township, in the village of Milton.
He was employed as a truck driver for 46 years and retired from the Reddinger Coal Company of Distant in 1996.
Mr. Weaver helped carry out the responsibilities of a family-owned farm for many years.
He enjoyed horseback riding and going on trail rides, especially the Puckety ride. He was a member of the Leatherwood Anti-Horse Thief Association.
Mr. Weaver was also a member of the Dayton Volunteer Fire Company and was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include his sons, Duane D. Weaver of Cooksburg and Denny M. Weaver and his wife, Linda, of New Bethlehem; a daughter, Nancy L. Brocious and Joe Laurie, of Homestead, Fla.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Dwight Weaver and his wife, Kathy, of Dayton; a sister, Betty Walker and her husband, Robert, of St. Marys; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eileen M. (Fink) Weaver, whom he married October 4, 1948 and died June 24, 2007; daughter, Shirley A. Buchanan, who died September 14, 2001; brothers, Ronald Weaver and Harold Weaver; sister, Frances Himes; and infant sister, Ethel Weaver.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 21, at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home in Dayton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the funeral home with the Rev. Jim Frampton officiating.
Interment will be at Mt. Zion Beautiful Lookout Cemetery, New Bethlehem.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
Contributions can be made in Mr. Weaver's honor to the American Cancer Society
, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc.
To send a condolence to the family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.