Debra Lee Yates, 64, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, October 7, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born June 29, 1956 in Brookville, she was the daughter of Mary Evelyn (Bish) Smith.
She married Richard H. Yates on July 20, 1974. He survives.
She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Smith of New Bethlehem; her husband, Richard H. Yates of New Bethlehem; two sons, Corey S. Yates of Hawthorne, Fla. and Shane A. Yates and his wife, Gina, of Distant; six grandchildren, Ricky, Christopher, Kaylee, Natalie, Gwen and Maya; a brother, Jeff Anthony of New Bethlehem; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Rickie "Tyrone" Anthony.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.