Miller- Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory
130 North Market Street
Elizabethtown, PA 17022
(717) 367-1543
Mrs. Delores H. "Dobby" (Hull) Tyger


1931 - 2020
Mrs. Delores H. "Dobby" (Hull) Tyger
Delores H. "Dobby" (Hull) Tyger, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.

Born Thursday, January 1, 1931, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Ethel (Hamm) Hull.

She married James Gard Tyger on September 18, 1968. He died on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Mrs. Tyger will be remembered as a voracious reader who loved learning and having new experiences. She enjoyed gardening, working in the yard and traveling with her husband as well as playing Bridge with her friends in a card club for many years. She was also a fabulous cook who baked wonderful cookies, pies and bread.

Survivors include a son, Brian Willison and his wife, Susan, of Mexico and three step-children; a daughter, Susan J. Cathcart and her husband, Michael, of Mount Wolf; son, Doug J. Tyger and his wife, Lori, of York; and daughter, Julie A. Tyger of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren; and her extended family and caring friends.

Private services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory in Elizabethtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Tyger's memory to the Greater PA Chapter, www.alz.org/pa.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Feb. 14 to Feb. 27, 2020
