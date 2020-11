DeWayne "Sam" W. Wiant, 67, of Fairmount City went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence.Born March 6, 1953 in Brookville, he was the son of Kenneth "Joe" F. Wiant and Marion R. Crawford.He was married on September 7, 1974, to Claudia J. Goodman, who survives. They were married for 46 years.Mr. Wiant worked at Magness Garage for more than 50 years.He was an active member of the Fairmount City United Methodist Church as well as the Clarion County Prison Ministry.His life-long goal was to bring as many people to the Lord as he could.In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kristen Glass of Shippenville and Kimberly Brandt and her husband, Bill, of York; four grandchildren, Jonah Glass, Jacob Glass, Eden Glass and Josiah Brandt; his mother-in-law, Roberta Jean Goodman of New Bethlehem; one brother, Terry Wiant of Orlando; two sisters, Donna Wiant Cook and her husband, Vaughn, of Seneca, and Debbie White and her husband, Dave, of Greenville; one brother-in-law, Douglas C. Goodman and his wife, Trudy, of Denver; and multiple nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Fred C. Goodman of New Bethlehem.A private immediate family funeral was held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn with Randy Neiswonger officiating.Interment was in the New Bethlehem Cemetery in New Bethlehem, Clarion County.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clarion County Prison Ministry, 614 Hawk Hill Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248; or the Fairmount City United Methodist Church, 131 Young Road, New Bethlehem, PA 16224.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.