Service Information

McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville , PA 15825
(814)-849-7375

Visitation
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main Street
Brookville , PA

Visitation
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main Street
Brookville , PA

Funeral service
1:00 PM
McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main Street
Brookville , PA

Obituary

Don Burkett, 84, faithful follower of Jesus Christ, loving husband and father, and friend to so many, went home to be with his Lord on April 20, 2019.



At the time of his death, he was a resident of Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo. His family is so thankful for the wonderful, kind and compassionate care that he received there.



Born August 16, 1934, in Timblin, he was the son of Walter and Ruth (Thompson) Burkett.



He graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1952 and some of the most treasured memories of his life were associated with the 35th anniversary cruise sponsored by his classmate, Delbert Dunmire.



Mr. Burkett served his country in the United States Air Force and enjoyed sharing the experiences of his time in Germany along with his knowledge of the dialect he learned while he was there.



Later, he so enjoyed his time as a member of the American Legion in New Bethlehem.



After his time in the service, he attended Clarion University of Pennsylvania, receiving his bachelor's degree in mathematics education. A brilliant mathematician, he later attained his master's degree in mathematics through Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.



He married his beloved wife, D. Jean Kiehl, on November 26, 1960 in Frostburg. She preceded him in death on June 3, 1999.



Mr. Burkett taught math at Redbank Valley High School for over 30 years, retiring in 1993. He was a much-beloved, passionate and caring teacher who would remember and greet former students by name even if he hadn't seen them in 30 years!



Baseball was a great passion of his life. He played baseball for Timblin in his youth and then coached baseball at Redbank Valley as well as little league, teener league, and American Legion.



He loved to tell about his undefeated 1966 Redbank Valley team.



Mr. Burkett was also a brilliant punster who loved plays on words and the groans of his audience. He was known for his sunny, kind, and upbeat disposition. He was always quick with a joke or funny story. He especially enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Heritage House in Brookville, teaching Tai Chi while regaling his audience with many jokes and songs. He loved playing bridge there as well.



He served as a board member of the local Area Agency on Aging.



Mr. Burkett was a fiercely loyal and faithful father who loved and cared for his family. But the story of Don Burkett's life would be incomplete if it was not told what made him such a remarkable, kind and giving man. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who completely transformed his life. Mr. Burkett sung His praises regularly and served Him in many capacities. He was a Sunday School teacher for many years and served on various church boards and committees. He also loved to accompany a group from the Roseville Church of Christ that would visit nursing homes and sing hymns with them.



He loved people and sought to show them Christ's love in all that he did.



Survivors include a sister, Elizabeth Emery of Emerickville; a sister-in-law, Gertrude "Joyce" Burkett of Brookville; a special friend, Shirley Emery of Brookville; two sons, Jeffrey Burkett and his wife, Carrie, of Sigel, and William Burkett of Brookville; a granddaughter, Cassandra Burkett of Sigel; and two grandsons, Nathan Burkett and Caleb Burkett, both of Sigel.



In addition to his parents and beloved wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Burkett.



Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home in Brookville.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger and Mr. Burkett's son, Jeff, co-officiating.



Interment will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.



Memorial donations may be made to a charity for which Mr. Burkett had great affection, Jews for Jesus, 60 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA 94102.



