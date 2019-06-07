Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Sayers. View Sign Service Information Rupert Funeral Home 301 Penn St New Bethlehem , PA 16242 (814)-275-1313 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Rupert Funeral Home 301 Penn St New Bethlehem , PA 16242 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rupert Funeral Home 301 Penn St New Bethlehem , PA 16242 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of New Bethlehem Send Flowers Obituary

Donald E. Sayers, 69, of New Bethlehem, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital after sustaining injuries in a fall earlier that morning.



Born January 30, 1950, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Russell E. and Cynthia Baird Sayers.



He graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1968 and earned an associated degree in electrical engineering from Penn State-DuBois.



Mr. Sayers was a Vietnam-era U.S. Army veteran.



He married the former Carol Ann Raybuck on December 26, 1970. She survives.



Mr. Sayers was a self-employed building contractor and after retiring drove truck for the past 13 years.



He was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Bethlehem where he served as a trustee. He was also a member of the Hawthorn Lions Club.



Mr. Sayers enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife, Carol; a son, Jason W. Sayers and his wife, Cristin, of Wattsburg and their children, Allyson and Jackson, and a daughter, Kimberly D. Foringer and her fiancé, Dustin Kahle of New Bethlehem and her children, Madison, Mackenzie, Maxton and Emersyn; six sisters, Virginia Conner (Robert) of Bumpass, Va., Sandra Lee (Fred) of North East, Joan Sayers (Emma Colquitt) of Grand Prairie, Texas, Ramona Stroup (Dennis) of Mayport, Martha Meissner (Rob) of Wilmington, Del. and Wendy Risinger of Grand Prairie, Texas; his stepmother, Lucille Sayers of New Bethlehem; a brother-in-law and his wife, Randy and Cindy Raybuck; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great niece, Alyssa Stroup; and his in-laws, John and Bernadine Raybuck.



Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in the First Baptist Church of New Bethlehem with the Rev. John Phillips officiating.



The Walter W. Craig American Legion Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem will accord military honors in the church prior to the service.



Interment will follow in New Bethlehem Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Donald E. Sayers to the New Bethlehem Fire Company No. 1, 425 Arch Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 (



