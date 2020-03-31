Home

Varner Funeral Home - Sligo
1632 Bald Eagle Street
Sligo, PA 16255
(814) 745-2220
Donald Kline
Mr. Donald F. Kline


1933 - 2020
Mr. Donald F. Kline Obituary
Donald F. Kline, 86, formerly of Huey and Rimersburg, passed away at 12:45 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Sligo.

Born December 9, 1933 in Sligo, he was the son of Rellie and Dorothy (Bowser) Kline.

He was a cook for almost 40 years in the cafeteria at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

He attended the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy near Rimersburg.

Mr. Kline is survived by a sister, Marlene Bailey and her husband, John, of Grove City; his twin brother, Ronald Kline of Huey; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marlis McElravy; a brother, Stanley Kline; and a sister-in-law, Joann Kline.

Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, there will be no visitation or public services.

Interment will be in the Cedarview Memorial Park near Strattanville.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.

Mr. Kline's family suggests memorial donations be made to the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy, 24 Traister Rd., Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Mar. 31 to Apr. 9, 2020
