Donald W. Hetrick, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, with family by his side.
Born October 30, 1945, he was the son of the late Warren H. Hetrick and Gladys M. Hetrick.
He was married to Lorraine Pacy Hetrick and she preceded him in death on April 2, 2013.
Mr. Hetrick served in Vietnam in the United States Army.
He was a man of profound faith and member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church.
Mr. Hetrick loved his family and friends and was always present when needed.
Survivors include two sons, Todd G. Hetrick (Lisa) and Chad A. Hetrick (Beth); three sisters, Janet Gourley, Karen Shaffer and Patricia Huffman, all of New Bethlehem; and four grandchildren, Austin, Brandon, Ronin and Marina.
As per Mr. Hetrick's wishes, services and interment will be private.
Memorial donations can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910. 301-585-4000.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 12 to Apr. 25, 2019