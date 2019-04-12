Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Donald W. Hetrick. View Sign

Donald W. Hetrick, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, with family by his side.



Born October 30, 1945, he was the son of the late Warren H. Hetrick and Gladys M. Hetrick.



He was married to Lorraine Pacy Hetrick and she preceded him in death on April 2, 2013.



Mr. Hetrick served in Vietnam in the United States Army.



He was a man of profound faith and member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church.



Mr. Hetrick loved his family and friends and was always present when needed.



Survivors include two sons, Todd G. Hetrick (Lisa) and Chad A. Hetrick (Beth); three sisters, Janet Gourley, Karen Shaffer and Patricia Huffman, all of New Bethlehem; and four grandchildren, Austin, Brandon, Ronin and Marina.



As per Mr. Hetrick's wishes, services and interment will be private.



Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 12 to Apr. 25, 2019

