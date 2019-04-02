Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Donna Jean (Simpson) Carey. View Sign

Donna Jean Carey, 65, of Sligo, passed away Saturday morning, March 30, 2019 at her home.



Born December 7, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Julia Puspoki Simpson.



She married Daniel Carey on June 21, 1975. He survives.



Mrs. Carey was a special education teacher for Clarion Area School District and the IU6.



She enjoyed reading, cooking, and her coffee.



Mrs. Carey also enjoyed sending cards and most of all, spending time with her family, dog, Beau, and two cats, Stella and BG.



In addition to her loving husband, survivors include two sons, Joseph and his wife, Paula, of North East, Md., and Colin and his fiancée, Caitlin Smith, of Poway, Calif.; and two sisters, Judy Crescenzo of North Huntington and Terri Lee Simpson of Pittsburgh.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Simpson; and a brother-in-law, Richard Crescenzo.



The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the funeral home with the Rev. Harold O. Jacobson, pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion, officiating.



Donations can be made in Mrs. Carey's name to Clarion P.A.W.S., 11348 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254; or to SAFE, 1302 E. Main St., Clarion, PA 16214.



