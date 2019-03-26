Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Donnell G. Hiwiller. View Sign

Donnell G. Hiwiller, 90, passed into eternal life on March 25, 2019, while in the care of QLS Sugarcreek and Three Rivers Hospice.



Born December 2, 1928, in Brady's Bend, he was the son of W. Edward and Ruby (Ferrier) Hiwiller.



Mr. Hiwiller was a graduate of East Brady High School and the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics where he was certified as an airplane engine mechanic.



He married the former Dolores I. McElroy on June 14, 1952. She survives. Two daughters, four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a passel of four-footed friends complete the family.



Mr. Hiwiller proudly served in the USAF on active duty as a flight engineer for B-17's for four years and in active reserves for seven years. He was stationed at Hunter Air Base in Savannah, Ga., and at Sidi Slimane Air Base, Morocco, where he prepared planes for action during the Korean War.



After discharge, Mr. Hiwiller worked for General Electric in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Philadelphia. He also worked for Magnetics in East Butler. He served as safety inspector at Bethlehem Steel Corporation, Fawn Mine. He held the same position for Rosebud Mining until his retirement.



He worked for the Brady's Bend Limestone Company as a young man and again in later years when he served as the mine's superintendent.



Mr. Hiwiller enjoyed woodworking and building; he and Dolores built their own home in Sugarcreek Township. He was the "go to" handyman for family and friends.



He served as an EMT with the Sugarcreek Ambulance Service for many years.



His favorite activity in retirement was regaling everyone with stories from his military experience. He enjoyed building model airplanes.



Mr. Hiwiller was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ (now St. Paul's Community Church). He chaired the building committee when a new sanctuary was added in the 70's.



He was a lifelong animal lover and his cats, Tiny and Fred, will miss his gentle care.



Mr. Hiwiller was a member of the Masonic Order, Lodge 540 Chicora, the New Castle Consistory, and the Syria Shrine.



Survivors include his wife of nearly 67 years, Dolores I. Hiwiller of Worthington; two daughters, Dr. Karen (Ed) King of New Kensington and Sue Ann (Galen) Shirey of Mayport; grandchildren include Dr. Jesse (Jessica) Shirey of St. Mary's, Dr. Emily (Gene) Rapp of Mayport, Lindsay (Mark) Kloepping of Ashburn, Va. and Jordan (Catlin) King of Gibsonia; great-grandchildren include Grady, Sophia, Stella and Colton Shirey, Jeb and Libby Rapp, and Cameron Smith, Noah and Lia Kloepping, and Maris King; a sister, Patricia Reimer, of Lower Burrell; nieces, Amy Weibel and Lauri (Jerry) Lisanti; and a nephew, M. Dann (Cheryl) Weibel.



In addition to his parents, his step-father, Jim Lyon, preceded him in death.



Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 29, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday March 30, in St. Paul's Community Church.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the church with the Rev. Samuel Swick and the Rev. Jonathan Jensen officiating.



Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.



The family would like to thank Don's personal caregivers and the staff at QLS Sugarcreek and Three Rivers Hospice for their care of Don.



Funeral Home Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home

