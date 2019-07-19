Dorothy Irene Shreckengost, 89, of Brookville, formerly of Putneyville, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.



Born January 18, 1930, in South Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Orven Deloss and Myrna I. (Shick) Kunselman.



She married D.O. "Jay" Shreckengost on May 8, 1948. They were married for 32 years. He preceded her in death.



Mrs. Shreckengost lived in South Bethlehem growing up, then when she married Mr. Shreckengost they moved to Putneyville. After Mr. Shreckengost's passing, she moved back to South Bethlehem.



She enjoyed family camping and fishing trips to German Hill in Tionesta and visiting relatives in Ohio. She went on several bus trips, and a cruise with friends.



Mrs. Shreckengost loved to make quilts which were numerous, and passed them down to her family.



Much of her time was spent spoiling her grandchildren, going to church functions, and hymn sings (she loved to sing), vegetable gardening, and canning. She was always ready to lend a hand to help anyone in need. She was loved by all who knew her.



Survivors include two children, Dennis Jay Shreckengost and his wife, Debbie, of Fairmount City, and Joyce Ann Shirey, and her husband, Warren, of Shannondale; four grandchildren, Matthew Shreckengost and his wife, Bethany, of Mars, Cory Shreckengost and his wife, Jill, of Enola, Heath Shirey and his wife, Holly, of Effingham, S.C., and Autumn Berfield and her husband, Matthew, of Summerville; and four great-grandchildren, Max Shreckengost, Payson Berfield, Dominic Shirey and Brock Berfield.



In addition to her parents, and husband Jay, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Gloria Jean Shreckengost; two brothers, Walter and Ernest Kunselman; and a sister, Mildred (Kunselman) Ranker.



Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.



Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Linda Lazzeroni, Hospice Chaplain, officiating.



Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Distant.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.