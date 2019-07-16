|
|
Dorothy Jean McCallum, 95, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born December 2, 1923, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William and Josephine "Joie" (Ortz) McCallum.
Ms. McCallum worked as an executive secretary for the Rockwell International Corporation. She was of the protestant faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William McCallum; a close niece, Emma Jo; and a close friend, Frank "Frenchy" Henderson.
Visitation will be on from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. John Phillips officiating.
Interment will be in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from July 16 to July 25, 2019