Dorothy L. McNaughton of Rimersburg passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



Born July 2, 1931, in Hawthorn, Clarion County, she was the daughter of Guy William Hepler and Mary Irene Anthony.



She was married to William McNaughton. He preceded her in death August 2, 1999.



Mrs. McNaughton was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, music and singing. Her favorite song was "Moon River."



She was a member of St. Richard's Roman Catholic Church, where she spent several years in the church choir.



Her true love was raising her children and grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her endless smile.



Her memory will be cherished by her eight sons, Donald M. McNaughton and his wife, Janice Darlene, of Brookville, Gary S. McNaughton and his wife, Noreen, of Erie, Mark A. McNaughton of East Brady, Douglas E. McNaughton and his wife, Marie, of Parker, Jeffrey B. McNaughton and his companion, Brenda Pruzinsky, of DuBois, David P. McNaughton of Plum Borough, Charles G. McNaughton of Sligo, and Brian J. McNaughton and his wife, Kelli of Sligo; six daughters, Sharon J. Wittenburg of Erie, Cathy J. Shelton and her husband, Sam, of Crawfordsville, Ind., Connie J. Wolfe and her husband, David, of New Bethlehem, Lynda A. Mertz and her husband, Shawn, of Plum Borough, Amy S. Myers of Rimersburg, and Melissa J. Mortimer of Dothan, Ala.; a brother, Guy W. Hepler of New Bethlehem; three sisters, Jewel Sherry and her husband, Guy, of New Bethlehem, Twila Edmonds of Crates and Joanne Greenwalt of Rimersburg; 23 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, two brothers, Merle Hepler and Calvin Hepler; and a sister, Jane Brocious.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. Richard's Roman Catholic Church in Rimersburg, with the Rev. William Kuba as celebrant.



Interment will be in St. Eusebius Cemetery, East Brady.



