Service Information
Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc
125 E Main St
Dayton , PA 16222
(814)-257-8512
Visitation
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc
125 E Main St
Dayton , PA 16222
Visitation
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc
125 E Main St
Dayton , PA 16222
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc
125 E Main St
Dayton , PA 16222
Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church
2540 Dayton Smicksburg Rd
Dayton , PA
Service
11:00 AM
Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church
2540 Dayton Smicksburg Rd.
Dayton , PA

Duaine C. "Butch" McGaughey, 77, of Dayton passed away Friday, June 21, 2019.



Born October 5, 1941, in Rural Valley, he was the son of Beryl and Isabelle (Brown) McGaughey.



Mr. McGaughey was a 1961 graduate of Dayton High School and lived most of his life in Dayton.



He married Martha A. Frye on September 15, 1961. She survives.



Mr. McGaughey was a lifetime member of the Dayton District Volunteer Fire Department with 57 years of service.



He retired from M&M Lime Company, Inc. in 2005 after 37 years of employment.



During his retirement years, you could always find him at the Olde Tyme Diner in Dayton, either entertaining old friends or making new ones. He also spent countless hours making wood crafts and then gifting these items to family and friends.



Mr. McGaughey loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandchildren. He always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. His happiest moments were those spent with his family and his many friends.



His memory will be cherished by his wife, his sons, Jeffery McGaughey and his wife, Sharon, of Ford City, Donald McGaughey and his wife, Leslie, of Dayton, and Michael McGaughey Sr. and his wife, Carrie, of Titusville; nine grandchildren, Nicholas McGaughey and wife, Janelle, of Sarver, Julie McGaughey of Ford City, Kaila (McGaughey) Pugliese and husband, Don, of McKees Rocks, Emily McGaughey and Joey Meagher of Pittsburgh, Michael McGaughey Jr. of Pittsburgh, Brody and Dylan McGaughey of Dayton, Evan Pietrone of Bellevue, and Sean Pietrone of Erie; four great-grandchildren, Logan Thimons, Bryson and Briah McGaughey, and Kinsley Pugliese; two sisters, Beverly Stewart of Rural Valley, and Roberta Stroupe and husband, Jack, of Rural Valley; a brother, Bernard McGaughey and wife, Bonnie, of Fenelton; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Merle Frye and "Cack" Frye of Ashville, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.



In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dale Stewart.



Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 24, and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, at the Bauer Bly Funeral Home, Inc. in Dayton, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the church with the Rev. Dr. Brenda Barnes officiating.



Interment will be in Rural Valley Presbyterian Cemetery.



Published in The Leader Vindicator from June 24 to July 4, 2019

