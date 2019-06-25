E. Jane Thompson, 100, of Centre Crest, Bellefonte, died on June 21, 2019.
Born October 12, 1918, in Deanville, she was the daughter of the late Chalmer P. and Carrie L. (McNutt) Shumaker.
She was married to James Reed Thompson and he preceded her in death on January 16, 1991. Her son, James Lee Thompson, passed away on September 28, 2018.
Mrs. Thompson was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church of State College. She also worked in the office of Dr. Campbell in State College for many years.
In addition to her parents, husband and son, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Florence Hetrick and Grace Bowser; and five brothers, Cromer, Dean, Isaac, Leonard (Bill) and Bernard Shumaker.
Visitation will be at from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Greg Milinovich officiating.
Entombment will be in the Centre County Memorial Park Garden Mausoleum.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from June 25 to July 4, 2019