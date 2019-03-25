Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Edna May (Bish) Kiehl. View Sign

Edna May Kiehl, 80, of Mayport, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.



Born October 23, 1938, she was the daughter of Tucker and Mary (Orr) Bish of Shannondale.



Mrs. Kiehl graduated from Summerville High School in 1956.



She married Clyde C. Kiehl on December 8, 1956. He preceded her in death.



Mrs. Kiehl was a sales associate at K-Mart in Clarion, a housewife, mother and grandmother.



She enjoyed talking on the phone, scratching lottery tickets, going on joy rides and putting puzzles together.



Those left to cherish her memories include, two sons, Norman C. Kiehl and his wife, Michell, of Maryland, and Brent A. Kiehl and his wife, Colleen, of Summerville; five grandchildren, Brandon A. Kiehl of Mayport, Courtney (Kiehl) Shaffer and her husband, Kirt, of Mayport, Tyler A. Moseley of Maryland, Meghan M. Kiehl of Maryland and Travis W. Moseley of Maryland; two great-grandchildren, Blake A. Kiehl of Summerville and River L. Shaffer of Mayport; a sister, Nancy Stewart of New Bethlehem; two brothers, Carl D. Bish of New Bethlehem, and Gene Bish of Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Skyler R. Kiehl.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Zion Cemetery, Care Taking. Edna May Kiehl, 80, of Mayport, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.Born October 23, 1938, she was the daughter of Tucker and Mary (Orr) Bish of Shannondale.Mrs. Kiehl graduated from Summerville High School in 1956.She married Clyde C. Kiehl on December 8, 1956. He preceded her in death.Mrs. Kiehl was a sales associate at K-Mart in Clarion, a housewife, mother and grandmother.She enjoyed talking on the phone, scratching lottery tickets, going on joy rides and putting puzzles together.Those left to cherish her memories include, two sons, Norman C. Kiehl and his wife, Michell, of Maryland, and Brent A. Kiehl and his wife, Colleen, of Summerville; five grandchildren, Brandon A. Kiehl of Mayport, Courtney (Kiehl) Shaffer and her husband, Kirt, of Mayport, Tyler A. Moseley of Maryland, Meghan M. Kiehl of Maryland and Travis W. Moseley of Maryland; two great-grandchildren, Blake A. Kiehl of Summerville and River L. Shaffer of Mayport; a sister, Nancy Stewart of New Bethlehem; two brothers, Carl D. Bish of New Bethlehem, and Gene Bish of Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Skyler R. Kiehl.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Zion Cemetery, Care Taking. Published in The Leader Vindicator from Mar. 25 to Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Leader Vindicator Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close