Edward R. Myers, 74, of Stoney Lonesome Road (formerly of Sligo) passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born July 1, 1945, in Madison Township, he was the son of Russell and Ruth (Karnes) Myers.
Mr. Myers married Beverly Kuhns on June 24, 1967.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a SP4 Supply Specialist who served in the Vietnam War.
Mr. Myers worked in the selecting department for the former Owens-Brockway Glass Plant in Clarion for 25 years.
He was of the Protestant faith.
Mr. Myers was a member of the Shearer-Shick American Legion Post of Rimersburg.
In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and crafts, spending time with his family and riding his scooter around Sligo. When he was younger, he enjoyed hunting and was also a member of the Sligo Volunteer Fire Company.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Myers of Clarion; three sons, Rick Myers of Rimersburg, Jeff Myers and his wife, Michelle, of Rimersburg and Tim Myers and his wife, January, of Clarion; one sister, Lula Lehrman of Lowellville, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Jacob, Dylan, Katie, Nathan, Austin and Logan; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Brandt and Ruth Ann Summerville; and four brothers, Tom, Bernard, Russell and Donald Myers.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday October 16, 2019 at the funeral home with the Rev. John Milliron, Pastor of the Baker Street Church of God in Rimersburg, officiating.
Interment will follow in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Ceremonial Squads of the Rimersburg American Legion and at the cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion, PA 16214.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Oct. 14 to Oct. 24, 2019