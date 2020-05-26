Mr. Edward Willis Fenstermaker
1946 - 2020
Edward Willis Fenstermaker, 73, of New Bethlehem, died Sunday morning, May 24, 2020 at his home.

Born November 2, 1946 in Heathville, he was the son of the late Jackson W. and Betty M. (Kennett) Fenstermaker.

Mr. Fenstermaker worked in the lumbar industry and local garages.

He enjoyed fishing, watching movies and going for rides in the car.

Survivors include three sisters, Betty L. Fenstermaker, Beverly Fenstermaker and Nancy Jean Fenstermaker, all of New Bethlehem; a brother, Robert Fenstermaker of Rimersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda J. Fenstermaker and Mary K. Fenstermaker; and two brothers, Jeffrey W. Fenstermaker and Larry J. Fenstermaker.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 7 p.m. in the community room of South Bethlehem House located on 200 Hamilton Street.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from May 26 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
