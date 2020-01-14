|
Eldean "Ame" Lerch, 93, of Sligo, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born October 24, 1926 in Piney Township, he was the son of Leslie and Mary Grace (Myers) Lerch.
He was the owner and operator of Lerch's Pennzoil in Sligo from 1962 to 2000. Prior to that he was a rural mail carrier.
Mr. Lerch was a veteran of the U.S. Army Military Police and was a World War II veteran in the Philippines.
He was a member of the Sligo United Methodist Church, the American Legion, VFW, and a lifetime member of the Sligo Volunteer Fire Company.
Survivors include a daughter, Karen Simpson and her husband, Barry, of Callensburg; a granddaughter, Kacey Ewing and her husband, Ben, of Sligo, a grandson, Barry "Bert" Simpson Jr. of Callensburg; and two great-grandchildren, Kaley Simpson and Ava Ewing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, MaryAnn Lerch; a sister, Margaret Glinkerman and four brothers, William, Lyle, Relden "Juma" and Ardell Lerch.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.
Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Piper, pastor of the Sligo Chapel, officiating.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Sligo United Methodist Church or the Sligo Volunteer Fire Company.
Military honors will be accorded by the Ceremonial Squads of the Rimersburg VFW Post 7132 and American Legion 454.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jan. 14 to Jan. 23, 2020