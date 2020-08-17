1/1
Ella Mae Bailey
1935 - 2020
Ella Mae Bailey, 84, of New Bethlehem, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Born September 5, 1935 in Huey, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Palmer and Maude Elizabeth (Courson) Bowser.

She married Jack M. Bailey on March 5, 1954 and he preceded her in death on April 29, 2007.

Survivors include six children, Leslie J. Bailey and his wife, Shirley, of New Bethlehem, Terry L. Bailey and his wife, Grace, of Cridersville, Ohio, Valerie M. Hanes (Brian Shaffer) of Mayport, Brent M. Bailey of East Brady, Scott A. Bailey of Cridersville, Ohio, and Danny E. Bailey of Chandler, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Mitchell, Kevin, Ryan, Kristin, Nathan and Jay; a step-grandson, Shawn; eight great-grandchildren, with the ninth one due in December; and a brother, James T. Bowser and his wife, Rebecca, of East Brady.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jack, she was preceded in death by three brothers, John Bowser, Lawrence "Buddy" Bowser and Leroy Bowser; and three sisters, MaryLou, Anabelle and Ethel.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Aug. 17 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
