Emily Margaret "Peg" Henry, 94, of East Brady, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Quality Life Services of Chicora, where she had been a resident for the past four years.



Born May 13, 1926, in Varnville, S. C., she was the daughter of Winfield and Willie Mae (Shaffer) Buzard.



She was a 1944 graduate of Union High School where she played on the women's basketball team and participated on the cheerleading squad.



She married Paul M. Henry in 1947.



Mrs. Henry worked at the Tops All grocery store in East Brady and at the Chicora Medical Center for a number of years.



She was a member of St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church in East Brady, where she sang in the choir and volunteered for church events.



Mrs. Henry will be remembered for spending time with her family, baking fresh bread and cinnamon rolls, and her enjoyment in buying and wrapping gifts for holidays and special occasions.



Survivors include two sons, Martin P. Henry (Toni) of East Brady and Tim S. Henry (Rose) of Butler; four grandchildren, Adam Henry, Theresa Riley, Timothy Henry and Robert Henry; three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Michaela and Aydenn Riley; and a sister, Louise Guntrum of Brockport, N.Y.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Winfield and Willie Mae Buzard; her husband, Paul M. Henry; a brother, Marvin Buzard; and a granddaughter, Amber Henry.



A funeral mass will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in East Brady.



Memorial donations may be made to the East Brady Volunteer Fire Company at 101 Graham Street, East Brady, PA 16028.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store