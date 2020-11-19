1/1
Mrs. Emily Margaret "Peg" (Buzard) Henry
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily Margaret "Peg" Henry, 94, of East Brady, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Quality Life Services of Chicora, where she had been a resident for the past four years.

Born May 13, 1926, in Varnville, S. C., she was the daughter of Winfield and Willie Mae (Shaffer) Buzard.

She was a 1944 graduate of Union High School where she played on the women's basketball team and participated on the cheerleading squad.

She married Paul M. Henry in 1947.

Mrs. Henry worked at the Tops All grocery store in East Brady and at the Chicora Medical Center for a number of years.

She was a member of St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church in East Brady, where she sang in the choir and volunteered for church events.

Mrs. Henry will be remembered for spending time with her family, baking fresh bread and cinnamon rolls, and her enjoyment in buying and wrapping gifts for holidays and special occasions.

Survivors include two sons, Martin P. Henry (Toni) of East Brady and Tim S. Henry (Rose) of Butler; four grandchildren, Adam Henry, Theresa Riley, Timothy Henry and Robert Henry; three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Michaela and Aydenn Riley; and a sister, Louise Guntrum of Brockport, N.Y.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Winfield and Willie Mae Buzard; her husband, Paul M. Henry; a brother, Marvin Buzard; and a granddaughter, Amber Henry.

A funeral mass will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in East Brady.

Memorial donations may be made to the East Brady Volunteer Fire Company at 101 Graham Street, East Brady, PA 16028.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Nov. 19 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buechele Funeral Home
707 Kellys Way
East Brady, PA 16028
(724) 526-3111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buechele Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved