Esther Janet Jacox, 78, left this earth to go on to glory on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Born in Pennsylvania, she was the youngest of 11 siblings.
She attended nursing school in Pittsburgh.
It was in her first year of her nursing career that she met her dear friend, Nancy McKeever. They went on to be lifelong friends and co-parents of their (combined) three daughters.
Ms. Jacox's career as a Registered Nurse spanned 35 years, with the last 16 years spent at UCLA Medical Center.
In 1995, she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 54. Though she took early retirement from nursing to ease some of the physical demands at the onset of the disease, she went on to work as a house manager for a home for women in crisis pregnancies for three more years of working before fully retiring.
Ms. Jacox then went on to volunteer, serve as an elder, and worship actively at St. John's Presbyterian Church.
She fought valiantly, stubbornly, and faithfully to live fully and beyond limits in the 24 years she endured the progressive problems of Parkinson's.
Ms. Jacox loved cooking, card games, crossword puzzles, murder mystery novels, attending church, painting and music.
She was known to all as caring, wise, loving, insightful and faithful.
Survivors include her daughter, Heather; son-in-law, Omar; godchildren, Nancy and Stacey; sister-friend, Nancy Sr.; and siblings Roy (Fibber), Blaine (Farmer) and Julu.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Izie, her father, Irvin; and siblings Mary, Francis, Ada, Russell, Reed, Sara (Deo) and Claire (Buddy).
The immediate family had a small graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Santa Monica, Calif.
Due to the pandemic and Safe At Home orders, the burial was private.
A memorial will occur at St. John's Presbyterian Church later in the year.
In lieu of flowers, her daughter requests that you consider making a donation in her memory to St. John's Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles, Calif.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 13 to Apr. 23, 2020