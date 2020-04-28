Home

Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Mrs. Ethel R. (Rupp) Adams


1940 - 2020
Mrs. Ethel R. (Rupp) Adams Obituary
Ethel R. Adams, 79, of New Bethlehem, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born October 25, 1940 in Putneyville, she was the daughter of the late Clinton W. and Hulda (Crissman) Rupp.

She married Delbert L. Adams on May 1, 1957. He survives.

Survivors include her husband, Delbert of New Bethlehem; two children, William "Bill" Adams and his wife, Julie, and Brenda Crissman and her husband, Gary, both of New Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Jennifer Shreckengost and her husband, Jeffrey, Shane Adams and his wife, Becky, Bryon Adams and Cory Adams; four great-grandchildren, Ashley Adams, Makenzie Adams, Hannah Adams and Karter Adams; a sister, Geraldine Buzzard of Templeton; four brothers, Irvin Rupp and his wife, Sylvia, Preston Rupp and his wife, Martha, Arthur Rupp and his wife, Barb, and Leroy and his wife, Judy, all of New Bethlehem; a sister-in-law, Pauline Schreckengost of Brookville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Dale Rupp, Ken Rupp, Clayton "Tade" Rupp, Melvin Rupp and Robert Rupp.

In recent day days, a special little girl, Octavia Shreckengost, added so much joy to mom's life. A very big piece of our heart went with you Mom, Love you forever and ever.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Concord Presbyterian Cemetery in Dayton.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 28 to May 7, 2020
