Evelyn Louise Nulph, 92, of New Bethlehem, died late Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born January 13, 1927, in Hawthorn, she was the daughter of the late Vilas B. and Edna M. (Bish) Dean.
She married Vernon R. Nulph on May 25, 1946. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2008.
Mrs. Nulph worked as a cook for various restaurants. She worked at Rola Jensen, and was a custodian for the Mahoning and Madison Elementary Schools.
She was also a homemaker.
Survivors include three daughters, Vicky L. Ray and her husband, Don, of New Bethlehem, Sharon N. Reindollar of Virginia, and Gail D. Sherman and her husband, Lonnie, of New Bethlehem; a son, Carl V. Nulph, and his wife, Linda, of New Bethlehem; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Pauline Dean of Fairmount City, Edna Smith of Strattanville, Patricia Dutchess of Warren, and Sheila Crawford of Mayport; and two brothers, Ken Dean of New Bethlehem and Delbert Dean of Fairmount City.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Alberta Dean, Donna Dean and Helen Crissman; and a brother, Albert Dean.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Larry Krause from the Kittanning Church of Christ officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from May 2 to May 16, 2019