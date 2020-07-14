1/1
Mr. Everett Stahlman
1927 - 2020
Everett Stahlman, 93, of Mayport, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.

Born January 5, 1927 in Limestone Township, he was the son of the late Merle and Cora Miller Stahlman.

Mr. Stahlman was a graduate of Clarion-Limestone School and served in the U.S. Army.

He married the former Dawn Fingado on July 20, 1964.

Mr. Stahlman worked as a sales representative.

He enjoyed the outdoors. Hunting, fishing and woodworking were his hobbies.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Babette Stahlman; three granddaughters, Nicole, Megan and Robyn Stahlman; a great-grandson, Grayson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert E. Stahlman on November 9, 2003; two brothers, Myron and Mark Stahlman; and two sisters, Ruth Fabin and Anna Patterson.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. William Cawman officiating.

Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Frogtown, Clarion County.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jul. 14 to Jul. 23, 2020.
