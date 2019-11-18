Home

Mrs. Florence E. (Marsh) Bobbert


1941 - 2019
Mrs. Florence E. (Marsh) Bobbert Obituary
Florence E. Bobbert, 78, of Rimersburg, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Chicora Medical Center.

Born September 13, 1941, in Bela, she was the daughter of Charles and Dorothea (Barger) Marsh.

She married Joey R. Bobbert on June 27, 1959. They began their life in Huey.

Mrs. Bobbert's joy was spending time with and taking care of her family. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed hosting family dinners. She will be lovingly remembered by friends and family for her kind and caring heart

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Joey M. Bobbert of Huey; her daughter, Vicki Clark and her husband, Timothy, of Chicora; grandchildren, Holly Collins and her husband, Regis, and Paige Clark; a great-grandson, Leo Collins; brothers, Charles Marsh and his wife, Sandy, of Sligo and Virgil Marsh and his wife, Candy, of Rimersburg; sisters, Shirley Salizzoni and her husband, Bill, of Huey, Phyllis Stockdill and her husband, Jerry, of Kissinger, Barbara Schrecengost and her husband, Jim, of Rimersburg and Ileen Dunkle of Rimersburg; and a brother-in law, Walter Salizzoni of Huey.

Mrs. Bobbert was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joey R. Bobbert, who died on July 31, 1994; an infant son; granddaughter, Kathleen Bobbert; sisters, Marsha Salizzoni and Geraldine Switzer; and an infant brother, Bernard Marsh.

The funeral was at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Interment was in Cedarview Memorial Park Cemetery in Clarion County.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Bobbert's honor to Hope for your Future, P.O. Box 643, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence to Florence's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Nov. 18 to Nov. 28, 2019
