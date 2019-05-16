Floyd J. "Pete" Kline, 93, of Punxsutawney, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Born August 7, 1925, in Kohlersburg, he was the son of the late Birdie Ann (Bowser) and Charles W. Kline.
Mr. Kline is the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He married Harriet "Jane" Henderson on October 22, 1942. She survives.
Mr. Kline was a World War II Army Veteran with the 86th Black Hawk Infantry Division, Company C. He served in both the Asiatic-Pacific and European Theaters and also the Battle of the Bulge.
He was a mechanic, truck driver for O.K. Heilman, a manager and salesman for Prudential, and owned an Erie Insurance Agency. Mr. Kline also owned his own business in Indiana, Pa., Tuff Kote Rustproofing.
Mr. Kline was a former member of both the Masonic Lodge in New Bethlehem and the Coudersport Consistory.
In addition to his wife, survivors include three daughters, Barbara Jewart and her husband, Gary, of Curwensville, Patricia Kline of Punxsutawney, and Dixie McIntire and her husband, Jim, of Punxsutawney; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only son, Floyd Kline Jr.; a brother Duane "Buck" Kline; and two sisters, Ruby Houser and Phyllis Hope Sturak.
As per Mr. Kline's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Distant.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home of Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from May 16 to May 30, 2019