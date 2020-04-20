|
|
Frances Jane (Dovenspike) Baughman, 98, of Sebring, Ohio (formerly of Salem, Ohio and Hawthorn) passed away at 6:42 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, 2020, due to heart failure in the emergency room of Salem Regional Medical Center.
Born March 3, 1922, in Hawthorn, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Florence (Smith) Dovenspike.
She was a 1939 graduate of Hawthorn High School.
She married Wilson F. Baughman on October 2, 1941. Her marriage to the love of her life lasted for of 71 years until his passing on December 19, 2012.
Mrs. Baughman was an active member of the Salem First United Methodist Church in Salem, Ohio.
She volunteered in the Clothing Closet at the American Red Cross for over 20 years, as well as worked in the Salem News and Farm and Dairy newspaper mail rooms.
Mr. and Mrs. Baughman enjoyed spending time together on camping trips. They were able to see the wonders of God's works by traveling to all 50 states. They met many interesting people during their travels.
Survivors include her children, Wilson F. (Linda) Baughman, of Perry, Ga., and Cecelia (Rudy) Hrovatic, of Salem, Ohio; and a brother, Clyde "Sonny" (Erma) Dovenspike, of Rural Valley.
She will be sadly missed by her six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial service will be held when permitted.
The burial will take place in Grandview Cemetery, Salem, Ohio.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Salem First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund 244, South Broadway, Salem, OH 44460.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.
To view the obituary and sign the guest book, visit the funeral home's website at apgreenisenfh.com, or our Facebook page at fb.me/APGreenisen.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 20 to Apr. 30, 2020