Frank A. Cornman Jr., 66, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home in Hawthorn.



He served in the United States Marines from 1970 until 1979.



Mr. Cornman retired from the United States Postal Service in a supervisor position.



He leaves behind a son, Frank E. Cornman of Magnolia, Texas; a daughter, Shawn Middleton of Pearland, Texas; his companion, Jessica Minich and her son, Jaron; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Deborah Bish of Templeton, Robin Cornman, Pam Kunkel, Mary Jo Morales and Jonnie Cornman all of Pearland, Texas.



Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant on August 15, 2020.



Funeral services will follow the visitation hours with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.

