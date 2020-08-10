1/1
Mr. Frank A. Cornman Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank A. Cornman Jr., 66, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home in Hawthorn.

He served in the United States Marines from 1970 until 1979.

Mr. Cornman retired from the United States Postal Service in a supervisor position.

He leaves behind a son, Frank E. Cornman of Magnolia, Texas; a daughter, Shawn Middleton of Pearland, Texas; his companion, Jessica Minich and her son, Jaron; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Deborah Bish of Templeton, Robin Cornman, Pam Kunkel, Mary Jo Morales and Jonnie Cornman all of Pearland, Texas.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant on August 15, 2020.

Funeral services will follow the visitation hours with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Aug. 10 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved