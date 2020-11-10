1/1
Mr. Frank James Powell
1966 - 2020
Frank James Powell, 53, of Punxsutawney, passed away at home on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Born November 23, 1966 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of M. Marie (Orf) Powell and the late James Lee Powell.

He was a 1985 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.

Mr. Powell was the owner of Frank's Country Palace in Dayton for 25 years, and also worked very hard as a self-employed butcher at the family farm in Dora.

He was a caring, kindhearted man who was very generous to many people and organizations over the years. He would do anything for anyone who asked. He gave freely of his time and resources without measure. The world was a better place because Frank was in it for a while.

Mr. Powell enjoyed spending time with his friends.

He liked watching the races and sponsored race cars for 15 years.

In addition to his mother, survivors include two brothers, Richard Powell and his wife, Tammy, of Mayport and Wayne Powell and his wife, Regina, of Dayton; four sisters, Linda Foose and her husband, Harold, of Dayton, Kathy Lewis and her husband, Adam, of Punxsutawney, Donna Shoemaker and her husband, Vaughn, of Punxsutawney and Julia Schimp of Mayport; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, all who loved him dearly.

In accordance to Frank's wishes, there will be no viewing or visitation.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Shumaker Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.

His ashes will be laid to rest at Hopewell Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Powell's memory to the Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc. in Punxsutawney.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.shumakerfh.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Nov. 10 to Nov. 26, 2020.
