Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ringgold Fire Hall
Mr. Gail Allen Miller


1951 - 2019
Mr. Gail Allen Miller Obituary
Gail Allen Miller, 68, of Oak Ridge died on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Born June 2, 1951, Mr. Miller was raised in Oak Ridge and graduated from Redbank Valley High School.

He married Carol Jane Doverspike in August 1970.

Mr. Miller worked at Sharon Steel, then with brothers Buck, Denny and Bugs as carpenters.

He owned Value Village Unfinished Furniture store in New Bethlehem.

Mr. Miller was a member of the Erie Electrical Union.

He worked at Marionville Men's Correctional Facility and Cambridge Springs Women's Correctional Facility and then retired due to Parkinson's and dementia.

Survivors include three sons and daughter-in-laws, Brian and Jaye, Michael and Natasha, and Jesse and Mindy; nine grandchildren, Brandon, Ashlynn, Danielle, Gabby, Kristen, Madeline, Nolan, Jacob and Anna; and five great-grandchildren, Carter, Evelyen, Gracie, Barrett and Lincoln.

Mr. Miller was a born again believer, filled with the Holy Spirit. He lived his life with a desire to serve and please his Savior Jesus Christ. He loved helping and caring for people, was strongly involved in missions, traveled to many countries on missions trips, building, feeding, preaching, even dressing as a clown, whatever was needed. He leaves us to keep the mission going. You don't have to go overseas, just open your eyes here. Love your neighbor as you love yourself, show God's love and have grace with everyone always.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Ringgold Fire Hall on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from noon to 4 p.m.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Oct. 23 to Nov. 7, 2019
