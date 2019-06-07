Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary L. Brinker. View Sign Service Information Alcorn Funeral Home Brookville St Hawthorn , PA 16230 (814)-365-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary L. Brinker, 70, of Franklin, formerly of Hawthorn and DuBois, died peacefully in his sleep in his daughter's home on June 6, 2019.



Born August 3, 1948, in Curllsville, he was the son of the late Jay L. and Ethel Geraldine (Dunkle) Brinker.



He married Linda (Lehner) Brinker of Hawthorn on August 29, 1969.



Mr. Brinker graduated from Union High School in 1966 and then went on to Clarion State College where he received a bachelor's degree in geography in 1969. He later went back to Clarion and received a second bachelor's degree in history.



He was of the Catholic faith.



Mr. Brinker worked from 1966 to 2001 as a meat cutter for Gourley Meat Packing and became a meat inspector from 2001 to 2009 for the USDA.



He was very involved in the Redbank Valley Wrestling and was a Junior Olympics coach for many years.



Mr. Brinker was the president of the Hawthorn Borough Council.



He was actively involved in the New Bethlehem Little League for six years where he helped develop the new ball fields.



Mr. Brinker enjoyed hunting with his sons, and valued the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.



He absolutely loved to cook, and was famous for his scalloped potatoes, potato salad and especially his chili.



Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Persing and her husband, D. J., of Franklin; four sons, Burton Brinker of Silver Springs, Md., Bruce Brinker of Pittsburgh, Ben Brinker and his wife, Nicki, of Distant, and Brandon Brinker and his wife, Brandy, of New Bethlehem; 12 grandchildren, Zachary, Ty, Clare Marie, Garrett, Ryan, Noah, Hadon, Cole, Haley, Avery, Gregory and Ravenna; four brothers, Jay Brinker (Janet) of Mill Hall, Harold Brinker (Dianna) of Reader, W.Va., Robert Brinker (Brenda) of Rimersburg and Craig Brinker (Pam) of Sligo; a sister, Penny Young (Bill) of Sligo; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Paul Brinker.



Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at the St Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem.



A Prayer Vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m., prior to visitation, on Sunday, June 9, at the funeral home.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the church with the Rev. Father Sam Bungo serving as celebrant.



Interment will be in Hawthorn Cemetery, Clarion County.



Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Brinker's honor to the Redbank Valley Wrestling Club, 910 Broad St., New Bethlehem, PA 16242.



