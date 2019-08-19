|
Gary L. Neiswonger, 75, was called home to heaven to be reunited with the love of his life, Billie, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Born January 3, 1944, in Oak Ridge, he was the son of the late William and Elva (Burford) Neiswonger.
He married Billie Gerheim on February 3, 1962. They went on to share 56 beautiful years together. She was called home on January 22, 2018.
The couple moved to the Williamsport area in 1962, where Mr. Neiswonger would become employed through the CA Reeds company, where he worked for 30 years until the company's closure, then later at the Brodart Company.
In his younger days Mr. Neiswonger was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing the streams of Pine Creek, and enjoyed hunting small and big game in the Linden and Oak Ridge area, both being things he spoke frequently about.
Survivors include two children, Kendra (Robert) Marshall of Jersey Shore and Matthew (Yvonne) Neiswonger of Williamsport; two sisters, Connie (Daniel) Clinger of Hawthorn and Cindy (Lou) Hornberger of Mayport; two brothers, William Neiswonger of New Bethlehem and Max (Pandora) Neiswonger of Erie; four grandchildren, Misty Costulas, Chad (Tiffany) Marshall, Kahla (Stephen) Marshall and Nikol (Zach) Meixel; and five great-grandsons, Garrett, Blake, Braiden, Beau and James, to whom Mr. Neiswonger was famous for his endless supply of cookies.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by an infant son on August 14, 1974.
Private services will be held at the convenience of his family.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc. in Flemington.
Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Aug. 19 to Aug. 29, 2019