Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:30 PM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
View Map
Mrs. Genevieve M. Kennedy


1926 - 2020
Mrs. Genevieve M. Kennedy Obituary
Genevieve M. Kennedy, 93, a resident of Grange, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

She was born June 5, 1926, in Knoxdale.

She married Alvin V. Kennedy on March 13, 1943, and they were married for 74 years. One of the most memorable moments of their fiftieth anniversary, was in 1993 when nearly two hundred family members and friends could not make the celebration due to the blizzard of '93. It was a much better day in June 1993, when the celebration finally happened.

Mrs. Kennedy loved the times she had with family, especially with her grandchildren. She had two boys, so when she got two daughter-in-laws, then four granddaughters, she loved shopping with them. The boys stole her heart when they arrived, and she now had six grandchildren that were her whole life, along with her dogs.

Mr. Kennedy kept her busy with all the vegetables grown in his mammoth garden, and the fruit he harvested from his many fruit trees. They would can for days. And being the giver that she always was, the sons and their families reaped the wonderful benefits.

She worked for Cameron and at Rubins Department Store in Brookville for 13 years.

Mrs. Kennedy was a member of the Grange Church of God, and with her husband Alvin, hosted many memorable church picnics at their home.

She is remembered with love by her two sons, Alvin S. Kennedy and his late wife, Joy, of Clarion and Arthur V. Kennedy and wife, Connie, of Jamestown, N.Y.; her blessed grandchildren, Karla Grabowski and her husband, Jerry, Krista Miceli and her husband, Paul, Kelly Harris and her husband, Bubba, Kurtis Kennedy and his wife, Charmain, Kim Martin and her husband, Seth, and Kris Kennedy and his wife, Katherine; 13 great-grandchildren and counting.

Mrs. Kennedy was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, on February 21, 2018, and her daughter-in-law, Joy Kennedy, on March 12, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. following the visitation at the funeral home with the Rev. John Pennington officiating.

A lunch reception will follow the service at the Grange Church of God.

Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery in Punxsutawney.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Feb. 4 to Feb. 13, 2020
