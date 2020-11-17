1/1
Mrs. Gladys L. (Kunselman) Slagle
1925 - 2020
Gladys L. Slagle, 95, of Brookville, and formerly of New Bethlehem, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, November 16, 2020 at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.

Born April 8, 1925 in New Salem, she was the daughter of the late Ervin and Emma Rosella (Shaffer) Kunselman.

She married Carl Slagle on May 19, 1949.

Church was a very important part of Mrs. Slagle's life. She was a member of the Fairmount City United Methodist Church and Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, where her husband filled the pulpit.

Survivors include her husband of over 71 years, Carl Slagle of Brookville; a daughter, Sue Reddinger and her husband, Dave, of Summerville; two sons, Lenny Slagle of Hazen and Denny Slagle of Jackson, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Dr. Denny Slagle, Dawn Summers, Katie Life, Alissa Slagle and Amanda Slagle; and four great-grandchildren, Noah Slagle, Joshua Slagle, Ellie Slagle and Lilly Life.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Nov. 17 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
