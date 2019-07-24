Gretta J. Kitchen, 79, of Sligo, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



Born April 5, 1940 in Piney Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of Paul Pago, Sr. and Elsie (Holler) Pago.



Mrs. Kitchen was a 1958 graduate of Sligo High School and then attended Cosmetology School.



She was a lifetime resident of the Clarion County area and was a member of the Sligo Nazarene Church.



For more than 20 years, she worked at the Sligo Post Office, retiring in 1993.



Mrs. Kitchen enjoyed crocheting baby blankets, baking and canning. During the holidays, she loved making candy and cookies for her family and friends.



Her memory will be cherished by her husband of 61 years, Clair E. Kitchen; two sons, Charles E. Kitchen Sr. and his wife, Cindy of Sligo, and Michael R. Kitchen and his wife, Diane of Story City, Iowa; six grandchildren, Jessie Buch, Cassie Kitchen, Robert Kitchen, Andy Kitchen, Charles Kitchen Jr. and his wife, Sarah, and Carrie Vossburg and her husband Ed Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Haley Vossburg and Cierra Kitchen; and three sisters, Katherine Karoba of Sligo, Marsha Radaker and her husband, Kenny, of North Carolina, and Doris Wonderling and her husband, John, of Summerville.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Homer Pago and Paul Pago Jr.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.



Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the funeral home.



Interment will be in the Cedarview Memorial Park, Strattanville.



Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home Inc.



To leave a condolence for Gretta's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com. Published in The Leader Vindicator from July 24 to Aug. 1, 2019