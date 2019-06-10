Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Harold Louis Hukill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born April 1, 1934, on Easter Sunday in Three Rivers, Mich., he was the son of the Rev. Elton and Mabel Hukill.



Mr. Hukill graduated from Lorain High School in Lorain, Ohio. He went to Cedarville College in Ohio, Wilberforce College in Xenia, Ohio and Eastern Bible College in Michigan. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in education as a teacher and administrator.



He married Dorothy Jean



Mr. Hukill was a member of the Distant Baptist Church.



He enjoyed fishing, football, Solitaire, Canasta, Disney World parks and other amusement parks.



Survivors include three daughters, Joyce Holley of Lewisville, Texas, Jaynie Heath and her husband, Dale, of McGraw, N.Y., and Jeanne Stamets and her husband, Charles, of Roslyn; seven grandchildren, Bethany, Leah, D.J., Olivia, Rebekah, Grace and Taylor; and three great-grandchildren, Teaunte, Alaysia and Marcus Jr.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth (stillborn) and Lucille Harris.



A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Distant Baptist Church with the Rev. Lyle Westover officiating.



Harold Louis Hukill, 84, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, at his daughter's residence in Marathon, N.Y. of kidney failure. He had been on kidney dialysis for almost 10 years.

Smith , of Distant, and they were married for 58 years. She preceded him in death in March 2014.

