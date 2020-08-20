Harold "Duane" Lucas, 87, of Union Township, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, August 7, 2020, in the emergency room of UPMC Jameson Hospital.
Born December 30, 1932, in Porter Township, Clarion County, he was one of 15 children born to the late Ola T. and Mary Ann (Space) Lucas.
He was a 1951 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
After returning from the service, Mr. Lucas completed a Bachelor's of Education at Clarion University in 1960. He later completed his graduate studies at Westminster College, earning a Masters of Education.
A proud veteran, Mr. Lucas served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean Era, where he achieved the rank of sergeant, and played the trumpet in his unit's band.
A lifelong educator, Mr. Lucas taught Driver's Education and U.S. History at Neshannock Jr./Sr. High School for 33 years, retiring in 1993. During his tenure, he also served as Student Activity Director and Boys' Varsity Golf Coach.
He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary Church of New Castle, where he served funeral masses as an adult acolyte for many years.
Mr. Lucas was also a member of both the Pennsylvania State (PSEA) and National Education Association (NEA).
A talented woodworker, he enjoyed working on small projects at his home.
Mr. Lucas and his wife, Kay, loved traveling the country in their motorhome and spending the winter months in Florida.
His beloved wife of 68 years, the former Regina "Kay" Panciera, whom he married July 19, 1952, survives at home.
Also surviving are four sons, Kenneth (Roseann) Lucas of New Castle, Steven Lucas of Volant, Tony (Mary) Lucas of Great Falls, Mont., and Phillip (Shawn) Lucas of New Castle; three sisters; a sister-in-law; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters; seven brothers; and his mother and father-in-law, Clara and John Panciera.
Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Vitus Church in New Castle.
Full military honors were rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.
Interment was in Madonna Cemetery, Union Township.
Arrangements are at the direction of the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory in New Castle.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.