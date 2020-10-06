1/1
Mr. Harold Raymond "Jake" Mahle
1941 - 2020
Harold Raymond "Jake" Mahle, 79, of Rimersburg, died early Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.

Born June 20, 1941 in Clarion, he was the son of the late Clyde and Gertrude (Parker) Mahle.

He married Dorothy Louise Blair on July 11, 1964. She preceded him in death on June 24, 2017.

Mr. Mahle was a member of the White Chapel Church in New Bethlehem.

He worked at Crawford Furniture in Fairmount City.

Mr. Mahle was the last survivor of his immediate family.

Survivors include a son, Alan R. Mahle and his wife, Christina, of Indianapolis, Ind.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Chet Mahle, Dave Mahle and John Mahle; and two sisters, Jane McAfoose and Nellie Steiner.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be private with Pastor Harold Crawford officiating.

Interment will be in Cedarvile Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Oct. 6 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alcorn Funeral Home

