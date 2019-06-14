Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry L. Drayer. View Sign Service Information Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc 758 Main St Rimersburg , PA 16248 (814)-473-3080 Send Flowers Obituary

Harry L. Drayer, 76, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.



Born November 19, 1942 in Curllsville, he was the son of Charles and Rosie (Schrecengost) Drayer.



Mr. Drayer proudly served as a Sargent in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserves.



He was a member of the Rimersburg VFW Post 7132 and of the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church.



Mr. Drayer retired in 2001 from PennDOT after 35 years of service.



Heloved being outside and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his garden.



His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Linda (Rohr) Drayer, whom he married on August 27, 1965; a son, Steven Drayer and his wife, Kara, of Sligo; a daughter, Sherri Salizzoni and her husband, Bill, of Slippery Rock; grandchildren, Cynthia Salizzoni, Meg Salizzoni, Madison Drayer and Robert "Bobby" Drayer; and brothers, Gene Drayer and his wife, Jean, of Sheakleyville, and Hilton Drayer of Rimersburg.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robert E. "Bob" Drayer; brothers, Clarence Drayer and Robert Drayer; and a sister, Louise Yoder.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.



Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.



Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post 454 and VFW Post 7132.



Interment will be in the Lawsonham Cemetery, Clarion County.



Memorial Contributions can be made in Mr. Drayer's honor to Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, P.O. Box 636, Rimersburg, PA 16248.



Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home Inc.



