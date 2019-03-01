Harvey E. "Ernie" Wilson, 102, of Indiana, went to be with our Lord on February 18, 2019, after a brief illness.



He was the last surviving child of Elmer Ford and Martha (Shoemaker) Wilson.



He was born in East Brady in 1916.



He married Genevie Stewart in 1940.



Mr. Wilson was employed by Columbia Pipeline Group for 25 years.



As a member of the Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, he served in many areas. In the past he was involved with the Grange and 4-H.



Mr. Wilson enjoyed hunting in Pennsylvania or Montana, fishing, traveling which often included friends or family, and camping where he roasted the perfect marshmallows. He also enjoyed hiking which included hunting ginseng, gardening, pitching horseshoes and being loved by family.



Survivors include five children, Ruth Ann Hinton and her husband, Donald, of Penn Run, Linda Blakely and her husband, Bob, of Indiana, Janet Wilson of Clymer, Ernie Wilson and his wife, Terri, of New Bethlehem, and Harold Wilson and his wife, Vicki, of Indiana; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife in 2000, and the following siblings: Beatrice McDonald, Edgar, George, Lois Huggler, James, Lauretta Benton, Philip, and Priscilla Chupinsky.



Funeral services were held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home in Indiana.



Interment was in Squirrel Hill Cemetery, New Bethlehem.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Squirrel Hill Cemetery Associates, 1250 Stewart Rd., Rimersburg, PA 16248.