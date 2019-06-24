Guest Book View Sign Service Information Varner Funeral Home Of Rimersburg 111 N Main St Rimersburg , PA 16248 (814)-473-3200 Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel I. Keister, 91, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.



Born May 15, 1928, in Toby Township, she was the daughter of Ralph and Pearl (Goughler) Summerville.



She married William "Bus" Keister on December 24, 1951. He preceded her in death on June 5, 1998.



Mrs. Keister was a homemaker.



She was a longtime member of the Sligo Presbyterian Church, where she enjoyed noodling, serving dinners, and was a Sunday School and Bible School teacher.



Mrs. Keister enjoyed horseback riding and belonged to the Sligo Saddle Club. In her spare time she loved gardening and taking care of her cats, along with spending time with her family.



Survivors include two daughters, Paula Conner and her husband, Rick, of Rimersburg and Nancy Blystone and her husband, Gary, of Kennerdell; six grandchildren, Barton Conner, Sarah Kersy, Brianna Voich, Rebecca Fleecs, and Katie and Matthew Blystone; and nine great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Edna Rankin, Margaret Whitmer, Mary Clutter and Daisy Summerville; and two brothers, Ralph and an infant brother Russell Summerville.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday June 25, at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Sligo Presbyterian Church with the Rev James Dietrich, current Moderator of Sligo, officiating.



Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.



The family suggests memorials be made to the Sligo Presbyterian Church.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at Hazel I. Keister, 91, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.Born May 15, 1928, in Toby Township, she was the daughter of Ralph and Pearl (Goughler) Summerville.She married William "Bus" Keister on December 24, 1951. He preceded her in death on June 5, 1998.Mrs. Keister was a homemaker.She was a longtime member of the Sligo Presbyterian Church, where she enjoyed noodling, serving dinners, and was a Sunday School and Bible School teacher.Mrs. Keister enjoyed horseback riding and belonged to the Sligo Saddle Club. In her spare time she loved gardening and taking care of her cats, along with spending time with her family.Survivors include two daughters, Paula Conner and her husband, Rick, of Rimersburg and Nancy Blystone and her husband, Gary, of Kennerdell; six grandchildren, Barton Conner, Sarah Kersy, Brianna Voich, Rebecca Fleecs, and Katie and Matthew Blystone; and nine great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Edna Rankin, Margaret Whitmer, Mary Clutter and Daisy Summerville; and two brothers, Ralph and an infant brother Russell Summerville.The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday June 25, at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Sligo Presbyterian Church with the Rev James Dietrich, current Moderator of Sligo, officiating.Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.The family suggests memorials be made to the Sligo Presbyterian Church.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.varnerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Leader Vindicator from June 24 to July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader Vindicator Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close