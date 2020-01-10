|
Helen Mae Haggerty, 72, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion County.
Born May 20, 1947 in Ellenville, N.Y., she was the daughter of Raymond and Iris (Hartman) Faulkner.
Helen lived in the area most of her life and loved caring for her family.
Her memory will be cherished by her children, Shirley Haggerty of Sligo, Melissa Wiseman and her husband, Lee, of New Bethlehem, and Robert Haggerty and his wife, Ann, of Fort Mius, S.C.; grandchildren, Devin Haggerty and Amanda Haggerty of Fort Mius, S.C.; a great-grandson, Max Haggerty; a brother, Lewis Faulkner of New Bethlehem; and sisters, Mary McCamant of Sligo, and Vivian Merryman and her husband, Rick, of Sligo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Clarence Haggerty; brothers, Franklin Faulkner, William Faulkner and Edward Faulkner; and sister, Carrie Kelly.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of services at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg, with the Rev. John Bargar officiating.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Helen's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jan. 10 to Jan. 23, 2020