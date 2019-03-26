Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Howard M. Bish. View Sign

Howard M. Bish, 98, of Distant, passed away Monday morning, March 25, 2019, at Clarview Nursing Center in Sligo.



Born July 2, 1920, in Timblin, he was the son of the late Charles and Myrtle Rhoads Bish.



He married Doreen Emily Hibell on April 24, 1944. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2004.



Mr. Bish worked as a heavy equipment operator for various coal companies.



He served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a tech sergeant in England and Germany.



Mr. Bish was of the Baptist faith.



He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 66 of Clarion.



Mr. Bish enjoyed farming and animals.



Survivors include three sons, Howard M. Clouse (Anna) of Manning, S.C., Merle D. Bish (Cathy Miller) of Climax and Gene Bish of Clarion; three grandchildren, Richard Merle Bish, Dave Bish (Tammy) and April Klein (Ross); a sister, Geraldine Buzzard of Shelocta; and a brother-in-law, Brian Hibell (Kay) of Hawthorn.



In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Homer, Paul, Bernard and Mac; and his sisters, Lulu and Martha.



Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, at the Rupert Funeral Home Chapel in New Bethlehem.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel on Friday, March 29, 2019, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.



Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post No. 66 of Clarion prior to the funeral services.



Interment will be held in Oakland Cemetery.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at Howard M. Bish, 98, of Distant, passed away Monday morning, March 25, 2019, at Clarview Nursing Center in Sligo.Born July 2, 1920, in Timblin, he was the son of the late Charles and Myrtle Rhoads Bish.He married Doreen Emily Hibell on April 24, 1944. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2004.Mr. Bish worked as a heavy equipment operator for various coal companies.He served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a tech sergeant in England and Germany.Mr. Bish was of the Baptist faith.He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 66 of Clarion.Mr. Bish enjoyed farming and animals.Survivors include three sons, Howard M. Clouse (Anna) of Manning, S.C., Merle D. Bish (Cathy Miller) of Climax and Gene Bish of Clarion; three grandchildren, Richard Merle Bish, Dave Bish (Tammy) and April Klein (Ross); a sister, Geraldine Buzzard of Shelocta; and a brother-in-law, Brian Hibell (Kay) of Hawthorn.In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Homer, Paul, Bernard and Mac; and his sisters, Lulu and Martha.Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, at the Rupert Funeral Home Chapel in New Bethlehem.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel on Friday, March 29, 2019, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post No. 66 of Clarion prior to the funeral services.Interment will be held in Oakland Cemetery.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home Rupert Funeral Home

301 Penn St

New Bethlehem , PA 16242

(814) 275-1313 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Leader Vindicator from Mar. 26 to Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Leader Vindicator Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close