Howard S. Troup, 95, of South Buffalo Township passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Oakmont Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Oakmont.



Born October 6, 1923, in Mayport, he was the son of the late Arveta (Reichard) and Norman Troup.



He was the widower of Geraldine H. (Brocious) Troup who passed in 1997.



Mr. Troup enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in North Africa. After his service to his country, he came home and took a job at Allegheny Ludlum Steel. He worked as an operator at the 8-3 Dept. in Brackenridge for 30 years, retiring in 1985.



He was a member of Lighthouse Fellowship Center in Sarver. He was a member of the VFW Post No. 92 in Lower Burrell.



Mr. Troup enjoyed bowling, hunting, playing guitar, bus trips to gospel music concerts and watching all the Pittsburgh sports teams.



Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth H. and Anne Troup of Harwick; his grandchildren, Sherri and Jerold Rispoli, and Gregory and Lauren Troup; five great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Ethan Troup, Nicholas, Anna and Joseph Rispoli; two sisters, Alma Douthett of Natrona Heights, and Alberta and Ron Hawk of Distant; and two brothers, Clarence and Phyllis Troup of Mayport, and Ivan "Glenn" and Dorcea Troup of Sarver.



In addition to his parents and his wife, he is preceded by his brother, Wayne Troup.



Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, at the Redmond Funeral Home Inc. in Freeport.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Lighthouse Fellowship Center at 130 Lucas Lane in Sarver with the Rev. Richard Shick officiating.



Interment will be held in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Distant.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Fellowship Center, 130 Lucas Lane, Sarver, PA 16055.



524 High St

Freeport , PA 16229-1222

