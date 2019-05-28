Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Jack B. Shaffer. View Sign Service Information Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning , PA 16201 (724)-543-2503 Send Flowers Obituary

Jack B. Shaffer, 92, of New Bethlehem, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville.



Born September 13, 1926, in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County, he was the forth child of the late Jacob T. and Ruth (Procious) Shaffer.



Mr. Shaffer grew up on the family farm.



He graduated from the New Bethlehem High School in 1944 where he played football.



Mr. Shaffer served our country as a Merchant Marine aboard a Victory ship in the Pacific during World War II.



He was married to Mary Ann Ellenberger. They were married for 72 years. She survives



Following the war he worked for the Kittanning Telephone Company as a linesman, drove a coal truck for his brother-in-law, Earl Cornman, and worked briefly as a coal miner. In the early 1950s he and his wife moved to Long Island, New York, where he worked as an aircraft electrician for Republic Aircraft. In 1956 he returned to Armstrong County to become proprietor of Shaffer's Market in Distant for many years.



Mr. Shaffer organized the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of Distant. He worked diligently as a member of the Mahoning Township Water Authority to bring municipal water to the Distant area. He was also instrumental in organizing the Distant Fire Company.



He is a member of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church in New Bethlehem, where he held many leadership positions.



In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Thomas J. (Lois Guthrie) Shaffer of Dayton and Jeffrey L. (Pamela Serene) Shaffer of Kittanning; two daughters, Nancy (Bill) Starr of Elizabeth; and Connie (Simon) Brocious of Sommerville; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy (Clarence) Cornish of Kittanning.



Jack was preceded in death by his parents; older sister Emogene Cornman; older brother Kenneth E. Shaffer; and a great-grandchild, Lauren Elizabeth Kuck.



Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the church with the Rev. William Starr assisted by the Rev. Sarah Heppenstall officiating.



Graveside services will be conducted at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.



A luncheon will follow at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.



Published in The Leader Vindicator from May 28 to June 6, 2019

