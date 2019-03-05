Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. James Edward Blotzer Jr.. View Sign

James Edward Blotzer Jr., 75, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in Bullhead City, Ariz.



Mr. Blotzer leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Suzanne.



He will be missed by their children Deborah and James, as well as children from a previous marriage, Andrew, Jamie and Joey.



Mr. Blotzer is the son of James Blotzer Sr. and Fearby Blotzer. He grew up in New Bethlehem, with his brother Charles Blotzer of New Bethlehem; and two sisters, Patty Weaver of New Bethlehem and Sara Painter of High Point, N.C.



After graduating from Redbank Valley High School, Mr. Blotzer enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served honorably in Vietnam.



After his service, he found his way out to California and started working at UPS. He retired after 33 years and was proud of his 25-plus years of safe driving record.



Mr. Blotzer and Sue moved to Arizona where he will be missed by the Hillcrest Park Community. He was an avid bowler and golfer, and was involved in the VFW and Knights of Columbus for many years.



Though he lived out west, he always considered the house on Penn Street his home.



A mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem.



Interment will be in St. Charles Cemetery.



